YSU launches $100 million fundraising campaign

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University is ready for the public portion of the largest fundraising campaign in school history.

Thursday marked the public launch of the school's $100 million "We See Tomorrow" campaign, with private donations already accounting for $51.7 million toward that goal.

YSU Foundation chair Jocelyne Kollay Linsalata says she is hoping to build on the momentum that already exists on campus.

"What has people energized is just seeing the changes around  campus across the board. There's a buzz here, there's a vibe, people really feel that things are changing," said Linsalata.

The campaign has several major components, with money earmarked for different areas within the university, including the following: 

  • Student Success Center ($12 million)
  • Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center ($14 million)
  • Scholarships and work opportunities ($20 million)
  • Endowed chairs and professorships ($15 million)
  • Campus beautification ($10 million)
  • Classrooms of the future ($5 million)
  • The Rich Center for Autism ($4 million)
  • Annual fund ($20 million)

You can learn more about the campaign through the YSU Foundation website

