Crash simulation helps 910th "Feel the Heat"

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

Several times a year, the firefighters at the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna prepare for a worst-case scenario. Thursday was the 15th drill of the year for the 910th Civil Engineer Fire Department, a mock plane crash to stay sharp - just in case.

"When we walk out the gate, we know what we're going to do," said 910th fire chief John Lewis. "It's like putting on a glove. It's muscle memory. They don't forget, and when we get on scene we want it that way every time."

They called today's drill "Feel the Heat," and it didn't last long. The crew had the fire out within minutes, a result of quality repetition.

"I think people would be surprised to know... how often we do drill," said Karen Conklin, the executive director of the Lake to River American Red Cross.

"We're only required four burns a year. We've already done it 15 times this year," said Lewis.

You see the fire and obviously you think of firefighters, but the Red Cross had a big presence here today too, because should the worst case scenario strike, they'll be right there by their side.

"We don't get anywhere alone, so the more we can bring resources together, the more we can share resources it just makes for a better community," said Conklin.

"We don't roll out the gate with everything. We roll out to do a job. Now, when we get on scene usually a lot of people provide that support to us, but that's her job. She knows it and they do it real well," said Lewis.

A partnership that will be ready just in case.

