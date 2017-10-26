Roundabouts coming to Hermitage and Sharon

A couple traffic pattern changes are coming to Mercer County.

Thursday evening, the public had a chance to view plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street in Hermitage. The project is estimated to begin and end in 2019.

The roughly 3-million dollar project is fully funded with federal dollars and viewed as a safety project.

"Federal statistics show compared to a signalized intersection a roundabout will have 90% fewer fatalities, 75% fewer serious injury accidents, 30-40% pedestrian accidents and they're 30% more efficent at peak traffic," said PennDOT Spokesman Jim Carroll.

When construction is finished the intersection will be the second roundabout in Mercer County. Carroll said the other roundabout in the works for Mercer County will be located at South Dock Street and Connelly Blvd. in Sharon.

