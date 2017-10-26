Video shows roundabout planned for Hermitage

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is showing drivers what to expect when a roundabout is constructed at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street in Hermitage.

The animation shows "before and after" looks at what the circular traffic pattern may look like after the project is completed in 2019.

The roughly 3-million dollar project is fully funded with federal dollars and viewed as a safety project.

"Federal statistics show compared to a signalized intersection a roundabout will have 90% fewer fatalities, 75% fewer serious injury accidents, 30-40% pedestrian accidents and they're 30% more efficient at peak traffic," said PennDOT Spokesman Jim Carroll.

When construction is finished the intersection will be the second roundabout in Mercer County. Carroll said the other roundabout in the works for Mercer County will be located at South Dock Street and Connelly Blvd. in Sharon.

