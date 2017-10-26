$10,000 donation given to Salem school in student's memory

There is more than just one winner when it comes to the Queen of Hearts drawings at Adele's Place in Salem.

On Thursday night, $10,000 was donated to St. Paul School. The money was raised from the 50/50 raffles.

The owner chose this latest recipient in memory of Christopher "CJ" Avila, a kindergartner who attended school there and died from complications of the flu in January.



"He was a student in my grandson's class and we just want to keep his memory alive," said Adele Lake, owner of Adele's Place.

"Just absolutely blown away with the generosity," stated St. Paul School principal David Pancurak.

"We have a wonderful community, there's so many opportunities here and it's really great knowing that there's support for St. Paul School here too," described Father Bob Edwards of St. Paul Church and St. Paul School.

The principal said that the money will go towards classroom upgrades. The owner of the restaurant also mentioned a special sensory room for autistic children.