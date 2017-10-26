Girlfriend of Hamad testifies in capital murder trial

In day four of the capital murder trial against Nasser Hamad, his girlfriend took the stand detailing the February day gunfire rang out in Howland.

Tracy Hendrickson gave an emotional testimony.

"Who would have ever dreamt that this would happen," stated Hendrickson.

Hendrickson explained the dispute between her family and her boyfriend, Hamad. Hendrickson was and is still married to her husband Brian. She was dating Hamad at the time of the shooting.

She qas questioned about messages on social media, social media posts and text messages involving her husband and Hamad.

Her son, Bryce Henderson, was one of the people in the van on February 25th. She claims he wanted to kill her as the fight broke out.

"He was yelling shoot the 'f-ing B' to me." said Hendrickson.

Day 5 of the trial begins Friday morning at 9. Nasser Hamad is expected to testify.