Interstate 80 open again in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Interstate 80 open again in Mercer County

Posted: Updated:
SHENANGO TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

All lanes of Interstate 80 near the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are open again after an accident backed up traffic Thursday night and Friday morning. 

Pennsylvania State Police tell 21 News that around 8:30 pm, a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lane was hauling a train locomotive.

They don't yet know how, but the trailer overturned, blocking the eastbound lane.

PennDOT says the road was cleared up by 1:30 this morning.

No one was injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms