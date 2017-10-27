Interstate 80 open again in Mercer County

All lanes of Interstate 80 near the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are open again after an accident backed up traffic Thursday night and Friday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police tell 21 News that around 8:30 pm, a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lane was hauling a train locomotive.

They don't yet know how, but the trailer overturned, blocking the eastbound lane.

PennDOT says the road was cleared up by 1:30 this morning.

No one was injured.