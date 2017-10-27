Firefighters called again to scene of Girard Police shooting

First responders were called out early Friday to the same Girard house where less than one week ago, a resident of the home and a police officer were shot to death.

Just before 2 am, fire crews were dispatched to the home on the 400 block of Indiana Avenue where smoke and flames were reported.

It turned out that a dryer at the home had caught fire.

Firefighters put the fire out and no one was injured.

It is the same house where authorities say Girard Police Officer Justin Leo was fatally shot Saturday night as he responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

Jason Marble, the man who police say shot Officer Leo, was shot and killed by another police officer responding to the call.

