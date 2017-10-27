Youngstown's Wick Ave. reopens today after year-long shutdown

After a major improvement project that took longer than a year to complete, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held today to re-open Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

The street was closed from Wood Street to the Madison Avenue Expressway in October of last year.

The project was only supposed to take nine months to complete.

But when the new school year began at YSU this fall, students and other commuters were still enduring the inconveniences of detours.

The improvements include road resurfacing and lane reconfiguration to increase pedestrian safety and simplify traffic; new and more efficient pedestrian and vehicular lighting, the burial of utility lines and removal of old poles.

A host officials and dignitaries from the city and Youngstown State University are scheduled to take part in the 9 am event at Wick Avenue and University Plaza Avenue.