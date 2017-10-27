Suspect arrested for rape and murder of 13-month-old in Ashtabula County

A man wanted on charges that he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ashtabula County has been captured in the Pittsburgh area.

According to a criminal complaint, a police officer spotted 37-year-old Joshua Gurto walking along a road in the borough of Franklin Park early Friday.

The officer recognized Gurto because police had been alerted on Wednesday when he was spotted at an area convenience store.

After calling for backup, the officer pulled his gun and ordered Gurto to the ground near a Sheetz station.

After Gurto admitted who he was to the officer, Gurto was taken to the Allegheny County jail.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gurto after October 7 when police in Conneaut, Ohio answered a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment.

She died at a hospital from blunt-force injuries to her head and body.