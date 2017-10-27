Report: Intruder snatches purse from kitchen at Austintown home

An Austintown woman spent Wednesday canceling her credit and bank cards after she says an unwelcome visitor got into her kitchen.

The 42-year-old woman tells police she heard someone knocking at the front door of her Frederick Street home shortly after 1 pm.

As she walked downstairs to see who was there, she says she heard someone knocking at the back door.

She arrived at the kitchen just in time to see a man walk in through the back door and grab her purse from the table, then dart back out again.

The homeowner says the man jumped into the passenger seat of an S-U-V, which then drove away.

The victim tells police that she had $20 in the purse, along with her driver's license, a garage door opener, car keys two credit cards and a bank card.

Police got a description of the S-U-V and the suspect, but a search of the area turned up no sign of either.

The woman tells police she believes the back door had been left unlocked by a plumber who had been doing work at the home.