Last suspect in Youngstown killing reaches plea deal

A Youngstown man who was being tried for aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault has pleaded guilty to just one of those charges.

The trial of 26-year-old Jawon Hymes ended Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court when he pleaded guilty to felonious assault.

Hymes was the third and final person on trial for killing 33-year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown in November 2015.

For his part in the crime, 21-year-old Jason Heard has already been found guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit attempted murder.

He was sentenced to 23-years-to life in prison.

Leonard Savage, 23, was sentenced to 25 years-to-life after being convicted of complicity to commit aggravated murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

The prosecution has is recommending two-and-a-half years in prison when Hymes is sentenced on December 15.

By that time, Hymes will have already spent two years in the Mahoning County jail and could receive credit for time served.