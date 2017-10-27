Fantastic Fall Friday Forecast! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fantastic Fall Friday Forecast!

Today is a beautiful & sun-filled day with milder air in the upper 60s. Today is easily the pick day out of the next 7..

After a comfortable and beautiful Friday, this weekend will be rainy & chilly. Rain is likely Saturday with the steadiest rain before Midday with showers expecting to become scattered by the late day. Falling temperatures will make Saturday quite a cold one with chilly air sticking around Sunday. A couple showers are expected Sunday and Monday with a few snowflakes mixing in late Sunday night and Monday morning?

