Youngstown School's CEO says 'No' to further HB 70 appeals

The Youngstown City School District's Chief Executive Officer is letting it be known that he will not approve funding for further legal battles challenging the law that created his job.

In a media release issued Friday, CEO Krish Mohip announced he will not approve funding for another appeal to House Bill 70.

The bill, signed into law by Governor John Kasich because of poor performance records by city schools in the past, allowed reconfiguration of the academic distress commission which appointed Mohip as CEO with sweeping powers over the city schools.

Earlier this month a Franklin County Court Judge ruled against a two-year-old lawsuit filed by the Youngstown City School Board challenging the constitutionality of the law.

Mohip said if the school board wants to continue to be a part of an appeal, it will need another source of funding, not from the district itself.

Mohip signed a resolution Friday halting district funding of lawsuits, or any legal services that he says will hinder the success of the school district's Strategic Plan.

“The school board brought this lawsuit before the transformation had even begun,” said Mohip. “Now two years later we have a final decision, and it’s time to move on.”

According to Mohip, the district has already seen improvements in student assessment scores, a reduction in student discipline and increased community involvement since he arrived in the district.

“I would encourage the school board to work with me and my team to do what’s best for the children of this district,” said Mohip. “With or without their support, we are putting our students first and turning this district around.”

There are parties to the lawsuit such as the Youngstown Education Association, the Ohio Education Association and Ohio AFSCME Council 8, which may continue to appeal Judge French’s decision.