Mercer emergency crews to simulate gas explosion Saturday

People hearing alarms and seeing emergency vehicles along Steister Road in Mercer County on Saturday shouldn't become alarmed.

County first responders will be taking part in an emergency disaster drill involving several agencies at 9 a.m. just off State Route 258 in Jefferson Township.

The scenario surrounding the drill involves someone digging with a backhoe in a farm field who has ruptured a natural gas line.

At first, the gas line will be ruptured and venting.

Ten to fifteen minutes later, those taking part in the drill will react as if the gas caught fire and exploded.

The drill will end no later than 11 a.m.

The drill is a joint venture between Tennessee Gas, the Mercer County Department of Public Safety, the Jefferson Township Police and Fire Departments, the Mercer East End Fire Department, Superior Ambulance, American Red Cross and the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.