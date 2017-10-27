Mercer emergency crews to simulate gas explosion Saturday

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
A prayer service and funeral are currently underway or Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo.More >>
Youngstown State will make an attempt on Saturday to get a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced that it will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday.More >>
Halloween falls on Tuesday, this year, but not everyone sends children out for Trick or Treat on that date.More >>
People hearing alarms and seeing emergency vehicles along Steister Road in Mercer County on Saturday shouldn't become alarmed.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.More >>
Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.More >>
Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
A former Pennsylvania university student who tried to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
