OVI checkpoint set for Saturday in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced that it will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday.

A media release did not reveal the specific time and location of the checkpoint but says the information will be released later.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.