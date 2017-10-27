YSU aims to set Penguin world record Saturday

Youngstown State will make an attempt on Saturday to get a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

School officials have been registering students, alumni, organizations and the greater Mahoning Valley to be part of an event called the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as a Penguin.

The existing world record is 624 people dressed as a Penguin in England.

The goal at YSU is to have more than 1,000 people of all ages dressed as Penguins for Saturday's football game against Illinois State.

Participants will gather at the WATTS center on campus to begin the count at 10 am.

Those who paid the $10 registration must have costumes meeting Guinness approved rules to be included in the record.

University officials say the event celebrates YSU’s 50th anniversary as a state university.