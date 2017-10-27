Saturday prescription drug take-back locations in the Valley

Sixteen agencies around the Valley are participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, allowing residents to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Drug Take-Back Days are aimed at reducing the amount of expired or unused prescription drugs for illegal use or prescription drug abuse.

Unused medication that is not properly disposed of can create the risk of unintentional overdose or illegal abuse, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ohio EPA says flushing medication in the toilet can contribute to water contamination. The best way to dispose of unused medication is to take them to a collection event or a permanent pharmaceutical drop-off.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration, the event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. unless noted.

Locations in the Valley are

MAHONING COUNTY

New Middletown Police, New Middletown Municipal Building, 10711 Main Street, New Middletown

Canfield Police Department, 104 Lisbon St. Canfield

Springfield Township Police Department, 3475 E South Range Rd., New Springfield

Milton Township Police Department, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton

Youngstown State University Police, 266 West Wood Street, Youngstown

Beaver Police Department, Front lobby, 601 W South Range Rd, North Lima

Austintown Police Department, Outdoor Drive-Thru Collection, 92 Ohltown Rd.

Boardman Police Department, 8299 Market Street, Boardman

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Cortland Police Department, 400 N. High Street, Cortland

Newton Falls Police Department. 19 N Canal Street. Newton Falls

Bazetta Township Police Department, 2671 Mccleary Jacoby Road, Cortland

Hubbard City Police Department, 233 School Street, Hubbard

Liberty Township Police Department, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Liberty

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Columbiana County Drug Task Force, Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State Street, Salem

Columbiana County Drug Task Force, East Liverpool City Hospital, 425 W. 5th St., East Liverpool

MERCER COUNTY

Jamestown Police Department, Jamestown Pharmacy, 121 Liberty Street, Jamestown

Pennsylvania State Police Department, PSP-Troop D, Mercer Barracks, 826 Franklin Rd., Mercer