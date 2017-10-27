Nasser Hamad testifies in his own defense

Closing arguments are set for Monday morning at 9 a.m. in the Nasser Hamad murder trial.

The defense rested Friday afternoon after Hamad took the stand in his own defense.

Hamad is accused of firing shots into a van outside his Niles Cortland Road home in February.

The stakes are high since a conviction could mean the death penalty for Hamad, who was the first witness called by his attorney after the prosecution wrapped up its presentation earlier in the morning.

Hamad told the court that April Trent began yelling at him and the four others with her surrounded him outside his home on Route 46 that February afternoon, beating and kicking him.

He said he thought he heard someone say "go get the gun".

Hamad said that's when he went into his house and returned with a gun, claiming that he thought they intended to kill him.

He says he fired shots at the van before returning to his home to get more bullets. Hamad said he fired the gun until he felt that he was no longer threatened.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

Forty-three-year-old April Trent and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.

The proceedings took a lunch break and were expected to resume in the afternoon.