H.S. football, soccer and volleyball scores | 10/26/17

H.S. football, soccer and volleyball scores | 10/26/17

Football 
District 10 Class A Playoffs 

West Middlesex 16 Cochranton 2


Girls' Soccer Tournament 

Lakeview 1 Canfield 2 

United 0 Springfield 3

Rootstown 2 Champion 1 | Shootout 

Volleyball Tournament 

Salem 3 Crestview 1 

Ashtabula St. John's 3 Lordstown 2

Volleyball Regular Season

Mercyhurst Prep 0 Grove City 3 
 

