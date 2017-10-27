Wagner joins Valley Christian staff

Nick Wagner, who was not on the sidelines for Champions loss to Lakeview last Friday night, has joined Valley Christian’s staff as their defensive line coach.

Valley Christian co-head Coach Jeff Hether confirmed to 21 Sports Wagner joined staff earlier this week.

“He joined us earlier this week and will be with us tomorrow night,” Hether said when asked if Wagner will be on the sidelines when the Eagles close out the regular season against Crestwood.

Wagner was an assistant at Valley Christian before being named the head coach at Champion.

As to why Wagner is not coaching at Champion remains a mystery. Superintendent Pamela Hood told 21 Sports earlier this week that “Wagner did not resign and was not suspended but is not coaching the final games of the season.”



She would not say what led to the decision to not allow him to continue coaching.

Obviously for him to join another program in season means some sort of agreement was reached allowing him to seek other opportunities.

Valley Christian has qualified for the playoffs meaning Wagner gets at least two weeks with his new team.

