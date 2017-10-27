Private equity firm buys Youngstown's Falcon Transport - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Private equity firm buys Youngstown's Falcon Transport

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The 800 people employed by the Youngstown based Falcon Transport Company are working for a new owner.

Los Angeles-based private equity firm, CounterPoint Capital Partners, LLC, announced on Friday that it has acquired the transportation logistics provider whose trucks are a familiar sight around the Valley.

CounterPoint, a private investment firm did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Founded in 1903, Falcon has been family owned and operated for four generations and provides flatbed, and over-the-road services to customers including General Motors, Ford, Nexteer, Arcelor Mittal, and US Steel.

According to a media release, CounterPoint Capital Partners focuses on acquiring lower-middle market companies headquartered throughout the United States and Canada with $10 million to $200 million in annual revenues.

More information about CounterPoint Capital Partners is available here

