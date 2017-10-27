Trumbull county door-to-door overdose prevention

Months after members of Congress first asked him to do so, President Trump declares the opiate crisis a public health emergency. Locally, efforts continue in Trumbull county to raise awareness of the deadly epidemic.

Members of the Opiate Task Force are going door-to-door with printed materials to educate the community about the hazards of opiate abuse.



"Were passing out door hangers that identify the symptoms of overdose and how to get a Naloxone kit," said Task Force member Ashley Morley.



The door hangers are being placed in areas identified as problem spots through overdose data from the health department.



"We took the two highest zip codes and targeted those areas. We talked to law enforcement in those areas and asked them where were they responding to most in those zip codes," Lauren Thorp, Trumbull County Mental Health & Recovery Board said.



The mental health and recovery board says the Presidents declaration on opiates is encouraging but needs follow up. "It's kind of a wait and see right now what's actually going to happen, he's made a lot of promises, a lot of things that sound good," Thorp said.



Addiction experts say the next step has to be an investment to help local communities, like Trumbull county, that are struggling to respond to the epidemic. Republican Congressman Bill Johnson, who was visiting students at Leetonia High School, says what's needed is putting money in the right places.



"It's one thing to provide resources, but we've got to put that money toward treatment programs and technologies that are actually working," according to the Sixth District Congressman.



For now, the task force is hoping that providing education and awareness will help prevent a family member of friend from becoming the next overdose victim.

