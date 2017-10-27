Wet and Colder Weather For Start of Weekend

The work week ended on a pleasant and warmer note but colder air is set to return for the final weekend of October. Temperatures will fall from the upper 40s to the lower 40s Saturday. We expect rain for much of the day.

Plenty of clouds are in the forecast for Sunday and there can be a passing shower occasionally. Temperatures will be no higher than the mid 40s. Monday will bring some improvement with some afternoon sunshine expected.

Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up Tuesday evening but at least it will be dry. A potentially wet Wednesday will be followed by a warm up for the end of next week.