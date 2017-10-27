Nasser Hamad takes the stand in Trumbull County Court

The man accused of shooting five people and killing two of them testified in Trumbull County Court on Friday.

The only person called to testify by the defense was Nasser Hamad.

He says he believed he was in constant danger from the people he shot because they would routinely drive by his home and call him racist names and threaten him.

Hamad claimed he would call police about the threats and they would do nothing.

Then on February 25th, five people pulled up in a van and a fight ensued. Hamad says they all started kicking and punching him.

"What was going through my mind right there was fear and survival. your body does something different people aren't going to understand even if I try to explain it," said Hamad.

He then got loose and went to his house, got his handgun and came back outside. He said he thought he heard someone say "go get the gun."

"I told him don't move, don't move 3 times and the guy in the front seat went down. I fired two shots low. They wouldn't stop the threatening posture, he was reaching for something, all of them, " said Hamad.

He went back in the house to reload and then came back out.

"In my mind they never ran so they definitely got the gun," Hamad added.

According to the prosecution Hamad shot 18 times hitting all five people, many more than once.

When prosecutors asked why Hamad refuted some of the witness testimony...

"There's a lot of racism in the world unfortunately." Prosecutor, Chris Becker, asked "What's that have to do with what the witnesses saw?" Hamad, answered, "I don't know who's a racist. Who is on who's side. They see the name Nasser Hamad!"

Both sides finished up their case Friday. Closing arguments will begin Monday at 9am.

The judge told the jury to bring a night bag because if they do not come to a decision by the end of work day on Monday, they will be sequestered for the night.