Wick Avenue reopens

A ribbon cutting on Friday morning officially ended the more than year long construction on Wick Avenue.

Years of planning and over 4.4 million dollars went into the renovation of one of YSU's most prominent corridors.

The street now features new brick walkways, and plenty of YSU logos, and has left students impressed.

Lauren Cash, a freshman at the school says "they did an amazing job! The cross walks look incredible, and the whole street just has a nicer appeal to it for the campus,",

All of the utilities were moved below ground during the renovations, so here are no longer any telephone poles or wires.



The street's safety has improved as well. LED lights line the road to make it safer for those walking from evening classes.

There are more renovations on the way. The construction is part of project to create a system called a S.M.A.R.T. Network, which aims to strategically link medical buildings, acedemics and arts, residential areas, and technology.

New housing and retail spaces are already being built, and soon more campus roads will be renovated.



YSU President Jim Tressel say that "Fifth Avenue, Rayen, Commerce- [are] next on the to-do list".