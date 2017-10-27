YSU restrictions on Funeral Mass and when doors close - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU restrictions on Funeral Mass and when doors close

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Officer Justin Leo Officer Justin Leo
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University has issued new information about when the doors will open and close for the Funeral Mass of fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo on Sunday.

Doors to Beeghly Center will open at 10:30 a.m.  Doors will close at noon to the public.

Only law enforcement officers and family will be permitted to enter after noon.  

The service for Officer Leo will begin at 1:00 p.m.

