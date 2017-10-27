Death of officer brings Liberty and Girard together before game - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Death of officer brings Liberty and Girard together before game

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
GIRARD, Ohio -

It was an emotional night at the rivalry game the Liberty vs Girard football teams. Despite the decades-long rivalry, both teams, and their fans stood united Friday night in remembering Girard Police Officer, Justin Leo. 

Police officers from Girard and Liberty stood side by side with the players on the field before the game- nearby was a framed Girard jersey bearing the number 324- Officer Leo's badge number. 

There was a moment of silence followed by a Girard alumn singing an emotional chorus of "You Raise Me Up" and the National Anthem. 

The police officers and players then met in the middle of the football field for the coin toss. 

"When the Liberty fans helped out in support, it was great, it was great," said emotional Girard Mayor, James Melfi. 

Even during the hits of the game, support and pride were visible as the football players sported blue stickers that said JL 324. 

Dozens of people showed up to the game in the blue and black t-shirts. Hundreds were sold at the game. The proceeds will benefit the Leo family.

Just before kick-off, 324 blue balloons were released into the sky- an effort organized by one of Leo's high school friends.

"I hope somewhere he saw them", said Amanda Archer.  It was just a united message that we wanted to let the Leo family know that we are thinking of them." 

Two communities, united despite their rivalry, to remember a fallen brother in blue. 

And they weren't the only ones. Just a few miles away in Niles, donations were collected in Officer Leo's memory. The proceeds will be given to Officer Leo's family. 

