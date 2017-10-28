Police investigating body found inside Youngstown home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police investigating body found inside Youngstown home

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police say they are investigating a body that was found inside of a home on the corner of East Glenaven and Erie St. late Friday night. 

Police say they do not know if the person was murdered or committed suicide.

Detectives have been called to the scene.

The body was found inside an abandoned home, according to police.

