YPD makes arrest in one of two weekend murders

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Ashley Lynn Peoples Ashley Lynn Peoples
Kenneth M.Daniels Kenneth M.Daniels
Tre Vaugn Bell Tre Vaugn Bell
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police have identified a body that was found outside of a home on the corner of East Glenaven and Erie Street late Friday night.

Police said 26-year-old Ashley Peoples was found shortly after 10 p.m. in a rear driveway with several gunshot wounds.

This is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Our print partner the Vindicator said police told them a mail carrier had seen the body of Peoples around 1 p.m. that same day, but didn't alert police until later because he thought it was a Halloween prop.

Also on Friday, Tre Vaughn Bell, 24, was shot outside 1172 Verona shortly before 3 p.m. Officials say Bell later died at the hospital. 25-year-old Kenneth Daniels was arrested by police shortly after, and officials say he is expected to be charged with murder on Monday.

Anyone with information on either homicide should call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8950.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available. 

