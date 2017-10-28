Staff Sergeant surprises brother during South Range game

Senior night at South Range High School was also a very special homecoming for one of Our Valley's Bravest. Staff Sergeant Allissa Landgraff made it home from her deployment for her brother's football game.

Choreographed under the Friday night lights, a moment of pure magic when the South Range marching band walked off the field before kickoff and revealed a hometown hero.

"I really really wanted to be here for the last game and I'm so happy I got to make it," said Staff Sergeant Allissa Landgraff of the 911th Airlift Wing.

Landgraff made it home for her brother's last game of the regular season, catching most of her family totally off guard.

"A surprise is what it was [...] so we're very proud of her and we're just very glad that she's home," described her father Benjamin Rivera.

Tears of joy for the family, after not seeing her for the last six and a half months.

Landgraff has been serving in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia with the 911th Airlift Wing based out of Pittsburgh. She works in Public Affairs.

Her father is also a reservist there and recently returned from a two-week stint in Puerto Rico.

"It feels incredible to be back. I missed all of them so much especially Ben (a junior at South Range), he's my little buddy, and it was just absolutely incredible to be able to come home and do this for them," described Landgraff.

Another brother helped orchestrate the surprise with the school.

"I'm super proud of her. It's amazing that she's done it for 10 years that she's in it and sticks to it. She's a role model for me. She kills it. She's larger than life really," stated her brother Zachary Landgraff.

A special homecoming for a role model in the valley and across the country.

