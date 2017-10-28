A rainy and cold day in store for Saturday!

Rain moves in early on Saturday Morning and will stay put for the majority of the morning and much of the early afternoon. Showers start to break up early to mid afternoon with a shower or two remaining as we head past sunset. Temps Saturday will only continue to fall; much of the day will be spent in the mid to low 40s.

The YSU home game should be a rainy one with light and steady rain and temperatures in the 40s.

A shower or two can't be ruled out Sunday or Monday with perhaps a wet snowflake or two Monday Morning.

Showers become likely late Wednesday into Thursday.

Highs the next 10 days will be slightly above and slightly below where we should be this time of the year.