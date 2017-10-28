Video: Niles Police save deer slamming into church window

“What am I supposed to do when I get there?” That's what one Niles Police officer asked when he was called to a church where a deer was repeatedly throwing itself against the building's windows.

A police body cam recorded the whole incident.

An employee of The First Presbyterian Church on Summit Street told 21 News she was startled when she heard the deer bumping into a large glass window in the building's courtyard just around sunrise on Friday.

Police arrived to find the animal in a corner of the building. It almost appeared that the deer was trying to jump through the building or through the window.

Two more cruisers arrived as officers shouted to each other various suggestions of how to scare the deer away.

Concerned that the agitated animal may harm itself or a bystander, police tried blasting their cruiser's siren.

That didn't work.

Officers repeatedly tried knocking on the glass but that didn't deter the deer.

They discussed trying to get on the roof to scare the deer.

They closed the blinds on the windows hoping the deer would see that jumping through the glass was not an escape route.

Finally, Patrolman Paul Hogan came up with the idea of using some “less than lethal” tools to bring the situation to a close.

Officer Hogan came out with an armful of pillows and began throwing them at the frightened animal.

That did the trick.

As the deer ran south into a residential area, on officer quipped to another, “Now you got to catch him and give him a citation.”