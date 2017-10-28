YSU soccer falls to Green Bay, 4-0

The Youngstown State women's soccer team closed out the regular season with a 4-0 loss to Green Bay on Friday night at Farmers National Bank Field in the Covelli Sports Complex.

Youngstown State finishes the season with a 4-13-1 overall record and a 0-9 mark in the Horizon League. Green Bay ends the year with a 4-11-1 overall mark and a 3-5-1 record in league play.

KK Leskowicz scored twice for the Phoenix, once in each half, and Carli Vogel and Kendra Wolfgram each added second-half goals.

Junior Alison Green led the Penguins with three shots, including one off the crossbar. Sophomore goalkeeper Kylee Moffett had four saves.

