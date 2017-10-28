17 area teams appear to qualify for football playoffs for now

After a wild regular season, the Mahoning Valley is poised to have as many as 18 football teams qualify for the state playoffs. Seventeen area teams appear to be in, per guru joeeitel.com with Salem needing to win tonight against West Branch to make it as well.

The official pairings are due out Sunday, but unofficially the following teams have qualified:

DIVISION II: BOARDMAN

DIVISION II: CANFIELD

DIVISION IV: LAKEVIEW, POLAND, MOONEY, GIRARD, STRUTHERS SALEM (pending win on Saturday)

DIVISION V: SOUTH RANGE, CRESTVIEW

DIVISION VI: WESTERN RESERVE, LIBERTY, EAST PALESTINE, COLUMBIANA

DIVISION VII: LISBON, VALLEY CHRISTIAN, WARREN JFK, MATHEWS

It appears there could be several local match-ups in the first round. All first round games are Friday at 7:30 pm.