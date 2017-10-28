Three local matchups in first round of football playoffs

Eighteen Mahoning Valley football teams qualified for the OHSAA State Playoffs tying the area record set in 2015.

Three local matchups, Mooney at Poland, Girard at Lakeview and Crestview at South Range highlight the first round.

The OHSAA will release the official matchups later today, but according to their computer rankings here are the first round games. All games are Friday at 7:30 pm.

DIVISION II

(7) Boardman at (2) Massillon

DIVISION III

(8) Aurora at (1) Canfield

DIVISION IV

(8) Salem at (1) Steubenville

(7)Struthers at (2) Perry

(6) Girard at (3) Lakeview

(5) Mooney at (4) Poland

DIVISION V

(8) Crestview at (1) South Range

DIVISION VI

(8) Columbiana at (1) Rootstown

(7) East Palestine at (2) Mogadore

(6)Liberty at (3) Kirtland

(5) Western Reserve at (4) Creston Norwayne

DIVISION VII

(8) Mathews at (1) Dalton

(7) Warren JFK at (2) Cuyahoga Heights

(6) Valley Christian at (3) East Canton

(5) Lisbon at (4) Windham