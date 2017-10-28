Three local matchups in first round of football playoffs

Each week during the regular high school football season, you will be voting for the Taco Bell Player of the Week!More >>
Each week during the regular high school football season, you will be voting for the Taco Bell Player of the Week!More >>
After a wild regular season the Mahoning Valley is poised to have as many as 18 football teams qualify for the state playoffs.More >>
After a wild regular season the Mahoning Valley is poised to have as many as 18 football teams qualify for the state playoffs.More >>
Nine football teams from Mercer County in District 10 are preparing for the playoffs which begin later this week.More >>
Nine football teams from Mercer County in District 10 are preparing for the playoffs which begin later this week.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, October 28, 2017.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, October 28, 2017.More >>
James Robinson ran for 117 yards and a touchdown, Markel Smith had a career-high 124 yards and another score, and Illinois State dominated Youngstown State 35-0 on Saturday.More >>
James Robinson ran for 117 yards and a touchdown, Markel Smith had a career-high 124 yards and another score, and Illinois State dominated Youngstown State 35-0 on Saturday.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, October 27. 2017.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, October 27. 2017.More >>
Nick Wagner, who was not on the sidelines for Champions loss to Lakeview last Friday night, has joined Valley Christian’s staff as their defensive line coach.More >>
Nick Wagner, who was not on the sidelines for Champions loss to Lakeview last Friday night, has joined Valley Christian’s staff as their defensive line coach.More >>