Car crashes into Beaver Township house

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Police were called out to a home on Market Street Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a home. 

The Mahoning County branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car went off of the road and hit the garage of a house at 3:10 p.m. on Friday. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

