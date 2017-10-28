Liberty police help get unused drugs off the streets

In an effort to stop prescription drugs from getting into the wrong hands, the Liberty Police Department participated in National Drug Take-Back Day.

The purpose of the day is to get unused prescription drugs and pills off the streets and properly disposed of.

In case you couldn't make it on Saturday, Liberty police have a drug drop off box at the station that is available from 7 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday.

The department asks that you avoid dropping off any needles or liquids and any unwanted pills should be put in a clear sealable bag.

"What we are able to do in cooperation with the DEA and National Drug Take-Back Day is get these unwanted prescription drugs, pills, capsules, and other items out of circulation. Instead of them ending up in the water supply, flushed down the toilet, or in a landfill, they are picked up. I'll package them up today. DEA will pick them up Monday and they'll take them all and incinerate them and destroy them, " said Liberty Police Sergeant Michael Janovik.