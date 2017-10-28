Cops: 16-year-old boy a suspect in fatal shooting of 2 teens

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy is a suspect in the fatal shootings of two other 16-year-old boys earlier this week.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Brandon Olivieri on Friday over the slayings of Caleer Miller and Salvatore DiNubile.

The teens were killed Tuesday night when someone apparently pulled a gun during an argument.

Two Roman Catholic high schools were also locked down Friday as police said they followed up on leads in the case.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia tells the Philly Voice the schools were on voluntary lockdown "due to general threats against the school community on social media."

Overnight, 14 shots were reportedly fired into Olivieri's home in South Philadelphia, not far from where the deadly shootings occurred.

A phone listing for Olivieri's family rang unanswered Friday night.

