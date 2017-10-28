Pennsylvania's golden harvest: Deer urine

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
Youngstown police say they are investigating a body that was found inside of a home on the corner of East Glenaven and Erie St. late Friday night.More >>
Calling hours for Officer Justin Leo took place at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Saturday afternoon. Thousands of people came to honor the 31 year old fallen officer. Police officers from the Valley and from other states, some as far as North Carolina and New York, lined up to say goodbye to their brother in blue. "We are a law enforcement community, a family," stated George Hill of the New York Honor Guard. "So when you lose one, it'...More >>
The Mahoning Valley is mourning the loss of officer Justin Leo.More >>
Senior night at South Range High School was also a very special homecoming for one of Our Valley's Bravest.More >>
State funding for Penn State, Pitt and three other Pennsylvania universities is on its way after being held up for months by the Legislature's dispute over fully funding the state budget.More >>
The cash-strapped Pennsylvania state government is getting another loan to pay its bills on time.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
Philadelphia police say shots fired at a home may be linked to the fatal shootings of two 16-year-old boys days before.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy is a suspect in the fatal shootings of two other 16-year-old boys earlier this week.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.More >>
Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.More >>
Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
A former Pennsylvania university student who tried to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.More >>
Police say five people were shot to death in 24 hours in Philadelphia, including two 16-year-old boys in a double shooting.More >>