Calling hours for Girard Officer Justin Leo

The Mahoning Valley is mourning the loss of officer Justin Leo.

More than 3,000 officers from across the state are expected to pay their respects at today's calling hours.

Calling hours are being held at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown from 2-6 p.m.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered flags in Trumbull County and at the Ohio Statehouse be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor Leo.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset as Leo is laid to rest in a ceremony at Beeghly Center on the campus of Youngstown State University.

Youngstown State University's Beeghly Center will host the funeral for Girard Officer Justin Leo beginning at 1 p.m.

Guests looking to attend the funeral must be inside Beeghly Center by noon. YSU officials advise that the doors will be closed and locked at noon exactly, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Prior to the funeral, a procession is expected to begin at Girard High School, travel from Churchill Road to U.S. Route 422, and make its way to the University.

Beginning Sunday morning at 10 a.m., Fifth Avenue in Youngstown will be reduced to two lanes, one in either direction.

Civilians are being asked to avoid Fifth Avenue completely unless absolutely necessary. Traffic should be redirected to Ford or Grant Avenues whenever possible.

Anyone attending the funeral service is being asked to park in the M-70 lot of YSU. Once that lot is full accommodations will be made in the M-63 Lot.

Portions of Fifth Avenue will be closed during the course of the procession and funeral. Youngstown Police says they expect the closure to be from the Service Road up until Arlington Rd. However, more could be closed depending on the traffic.

Anyone with questions pertaining to traffic can contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8946.

For those not able to make the service, with the family's permission, a live stream will be available on wfmj.com, 21 WFMJ Facebook, and on WBCB beginning at 1 p.m.

Earlier this week law enforcement agencies led a procession for Leo from the Cuyahoga Coroner's Office back home to Girard.

In order to provide Patrolman Leo with a respectful procession, more than a dozen Valley law enforcement agencies joined in to assist.

Leo served on the Girard Police Department for five years.