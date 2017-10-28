Great Groceries: Oven Fried Fish Sliders - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Oven Fried Fish Sliders

Oven Fried Fish Sliders

1 cup Panko bread crumbs
1 cup flour, divided
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 egg white
1/2 cup cold beer
1 lb. whitefish, cut into 8 even pieces
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish
1 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. dill weed
8 slider buns


Preheat oven to 400º.

Place bread crumbs on a baking sheet and bake for a few minutes until golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before placing in a shallow dish.

Combine 1/2 cup flour, salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Stir with a fork until well blended. Combine remaining flour, cornstarch, egg white and beer in a separate shallow dish. Stir with whisk until flour and cornstarch are mixed together.     

Dredge fish in flour, then batter and coat with bread crumbs before placing on a baking sheet. Spray fish with cooking spray and bake for 5 minutes. Flip, spray again and bake for 5 to 7 minutes more. Combine mayonnaise, sweet relish, dry mustard, onion powder and dill weed; serve on buns with fish.

