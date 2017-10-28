Great Groceries: Honey Barbecue Meatloaf - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Honey Barbecue Meatloaf

Honey Barbecue Meatloaf

1 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce, divided
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 egg
4 Tbsp. barbecue sauce, divided
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. honey
1 tsp. hot sauce


Preheat oven to 350º. 

In a large bowl, mix together beef, bread crumbs, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, mustard, onion, egg, 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce, salt and pepper. Shape mixture into a log and place in a baking dish. 

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, honey and hot sauce. Spread evenly over the meatloaf and bake for 45 minutes.

