Great Groceries: Honey Barbecue Meatloaf

Honey Barbecue Meatloaf

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce, divided

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 egg

4 Tbsp. barbecue sauce, divided

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. hot sauce



Preheat oven to 350º.

In a large bowl, mix together beef, bread crumbs, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, mustard, onion, egg, 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce, salt and pepper. Shape mixture into a log and place in a baking dish.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, honey and hot sauce. Spread evenly over the meatloaf and bake for 45 minutes.