Gridiron Grille: Pigs in a Blanket

Calling hours for Officer Justin Leo took place at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Saturday afternoon. Thousands of people came to honor the 31 year old fallen officer. Police officers from the Valley and from other states, some as far as North Carolina and New York, lined up to say goodbye to their brother in blue. "We are a law enforcement community, a family," stated George Hill of the New York Honor Guard. "So when you lose one, it'...