Gridiron Grille: Pigs in a Blanket - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gridiron Grille: Pigs in a Blanket

Posted: Updated:

Pigs in a Blanket

Ingredients
1 sheet crescent roll dough
3 Tbsp. Dijion mustard
5 fully cooked Sparkle Cheddar smoked sausage
1 egg
1 Tbsp. water
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Flour


Directions
Preheat oven to 400º.

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a rectangle. Cut into 5 long strips.

Spread each strip with mustard. Starting at one end, roll sausage with dough, pressing seams together. Repeat until all sausages are rolled. In a small bowl, mix egg and water. Brush egg wash on top of dough and place on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes, until puffed and golden brown.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms