Police honor fallen Girard officer at calling hours

Calling hours for Officer Justin Leo took place at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people came to honor the 31 year old fallen officer.

Police officers from the Valley and from other states, some as far as North Carolina and New York, lined up to say goodbye to their brother in blue.

"We are a law enforcement community, a family," stated George Hill of the New York Honor Guard. "So when you lose one, it's like losing a distant relative. It hurts".

Hill and another Honor Guard member, traveled more than 6 hours from just outside of New York City to Youngstown to show support for Leo, before the fallen officer is laid to rest on Sunday.

Dozens of police agencies from Ohio and Pennsylvania also made their way to Youngstown .

"It was difficult", stated Village of Marshallville Police Chief, Thomas Rocker. "I mean you look at the family, you look at what they are going through, you look at the agency the young man worked for. It's a very difficult situation for all." Chief Rocker traveled about 60 miles from Wayne County, Ohio to the calling hours.

There was an outpouring of police from the Valley who attended Officer Leo's calling hours. They told 21 News that Officer Leo's parents hugged and met with every police officer who came to show their support.

"They gave a hug to each officer, and that is tremendous" remarked Hermitage Police Chief, Eric Jewell. "It makes you recommit to your profession. It makes you think about tactics and safety and it makes you think about how short life is."

Officer Eric Bowker of the Howland Police Department described the scene inside of the Covelli Centre as "emotional".

"There's pictures, there are signs the students of different schools have signed their names on, there is a lot of flowers. There's a lot of tears," said Bowker.

Youngstown State University's Beeghly Center will host the funeral for Officer Justin Leo beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. For those not able to make the service, the family granted permission for a live stream that will be available on wfmj.com, 21 WFMJ Facebook, and on WBCB beginning at 1 p.m., Sunday.