YSU sets world record for penguin costumed crowd

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Have you ever wondered what it looks like to have 972 people dressed as penguins gathered all in one place?

You could have experienced it yourself Saturday at Youngstown State University's WATTS Center.

That's where a record number of people wearing penguin costumes got together to beat the old Guinness World Record of 624.

The number fell short of the goal of 1,000 people, but it still beats the old record was held by England until the weekend event in Youngstown.

University officials staged the event to celebrate YSU’s 50th anniversary as a state university.

