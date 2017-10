Sunday will start off cold and cloudy, there may even be a snowflake or two around early! Overall expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s.

Monday Morning will start off with much of the same; a shower or two and maybe a wet snowflake mixed in! Highs Monday will get near 50 in most spots.

Showers still look likely late Wednesday, overnight, and through much of Thursday.

Highs will continue in the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend and early the following week.