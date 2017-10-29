H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/28/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/28/17

Boys' Soccer Tournament 

Lakeview 0 Howland 1 |  Shootout

Mineral Ridge 2 United 6 

Maplewood 1 Rootstown  2

Volleyball Tournament 

Southern 1 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 3 

Volleyball District 10 Playoffs

Greenville 0 Grove City 3 

