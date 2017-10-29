Salineville family spreads the word about rare condition

Imagine the struggle of waiting for a diagnosis and not knowing when or if one will ever come.

One little girl in Columbiana County is battling an incredibly rare condition, but she's still here smiling and her family is hoping her story will help others.

Annessia turns seven in December and has a smile that can capture an entire room's attention, but it's been a long road to get to this point. She has something called Bohring-Opitz Syndrome or B.O.S. for short and went undiagnosed for four and a half terrifying years.

"To watch your daughter seize and you can't help them, that's the hardest thing. Knowing something's wrong and you can't get them the help they need. When you try to get it through to the doctors and they're not listening to you, that's so frustrating," said Annessia's mom, Tedra Tsesmilles.

Doctors were baffled. Every time they thought they had a diagnosis, the tests came back negative. Then came the possibility of B.O.S. There are fewer than 100 diagnosed cases in the word. Nearly every symptom struck a chord.

"Severe developmental delay. Annessia has the brain of a ten-month-old. The majority of the kids cannot walk," said Tsesmilles. "They are completely non-verbal. Very, very weak muscle tone, seizures, cleft palate, difficulty feeding and the list just goes on."

The test was pricey. They had to fight just to have it done. But in 2015 they got the diagnosis. Still, carrying that label doesn't define who she is.

"She's a very determined little girl," said Tsesmilles.

The doctors who said Annessia would never walk, never feed herself, maybe they underestimated her heart. She's now a poster child for living with B.O.S. Her family started a group called "Annessia's Army," trying to raise awareness. With such a rare condition, they know there are others out there with the same questions they had.

"Hopefully there might be a parent watching and saying, 'Oh my gosh, my child has some of these symptoms'," said Rosita Wright, Annessia's grandmother.

"All of the BOS kids have very similar features. They all look very much alike. Annessia doesn't have it now, but when they're born they have this strawberry mark right here on their forehead, excessive hair," said Tsesmilles.

But that smile, that one's all her. A little girl with a lot of heart.

They have a Facebook page set up for Annessia's Army if you'd like to learn more. There's also a support group on Facebook for parents of kids with B.O.S. that Tedra says has been a huge help, since even doctors couldn't answer a lot of her questions.