Funeral service for fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
It's been a week since the community learned that an officer was shot and killed by a suspect.More >>
It's been a week since the community learned that an officer was shot and killed by a suspect.More >>
Before the funeral even began Sunday, people lined the streets as the procession went by in Girard.More >>
Before the funeral even began Sunday, people lined the streets as the procession went by in Girard.More >>
Below you will find ballot information, as well as what you need to know to cast your vote.More >>
Below you will find ballot information, as well as what you need to know to cast your vote.More >>
The federal government is sending law enforcement teams to Cleveland and Cincinnati to help stop the flow of heroin and synthetic opioids.More >>
The federal government is sending law enforcement teams to cities in five states to help stop the flow of heroin and synthetic opioids.More >>
County officials in Cleveland are suing several large prescription drug companies saying they intentionally misled the public about the dangers of opioids.More >>
County officials in Cleveland are suing several large prescription drug companies saying they intentionally misled the public about the dangers of opioids.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three others.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
Philadelphia police say shots fired at a home may be linked to the fatal shootings of two 16-year-old boys days before.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy is a suspect in the fatal shootings of two other 16-year-old boys earlier this week.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.More >>
Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.More >>
Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.More >>
Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.More >>
Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>