Funeral service for fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo

It's been a week since the community learned that an officer was shot and killed by a suspect.

Thirty-one-year-old Officer Justin Leo was killed while responding to a domestic incident late on Saturday, October 22nd.

The funeral procession for fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo left Girard High School lot at 12:05 p.m.

A total of 317 of police vehicles followed the casket of their fallen brother.

The Youngstown Police Department's motorcycle brigade lead the procession surrounding officer Leo's hearse and the cars containing his family.

From start to finish, the procession was 18 minutes long.

Officer Leo's funeral began with prayer and a blessing lead by Monsignor John Zuraw, followed by a reading of scripture.

Monsignor Zuraw then addressed those in attendance saying each person is connected by a common bond, the support of Officer Leo.

Although he said this is a time of grief, Monsignor consoled those in attendance.

"Was it the will of God that Officer Leo died Saturday night? The answer feels like it is no," he said. "But God wanted Justin in heaven. Every second, God was with Justin when he was shot, when he died, and God is with us now in our moment of sorrow."

He then went on to say that while Officer Leo is gone, the spirit he had would not be forgotten because it would live on in those who cherished his memory.

"Life is not fair. Yet in the certainty of life, I invite each one of us to be as strong as Justin was in life and in death. To be as determined as Justin was. Unafraid of the future, and to meet each and every challenge each and every day," Monsignor Zuraw said. "But most importantly, to care. To care for one another, just as Justin did."

After Justin's cousins spoke, Girard Police Chief John Norman went to the front of the room and said a few words in Leo's honor.

He thanked everyone who has shown support to the police department and Leo's family during their time of loss.

"It's been a tough week. It's times like these that make us wonder why we do this. The reason is we all; police, firemen, EMTs, want to make a difference. In the most desperate times, people want us there. And we want to be there," Chief Norman said. "That's why we took this job."

The chief then asked all of the law enforcement officers in attendance to stand, followed by Leo's parents and extended family.

"Please look at these men and women," Chief Norman said to Leo's parents. "This is your family forever. They'll always be here for you no matter where you go. Officer Leo will always be a part of our family. May he rest in peace."

Monsignor Zuraw said a closing prayer.

Law enforcement in the room all stood and saluted Officer Leo before the flag covering his casket was folded and given to his parents.

Bagpipes and salutes from his brothers and sisters in blue accompanied Leo's casket out of Beeghly Center.

Officer Leo will be interred at Tod Homestead Cemetery.